A COVID-19 caused death initially attributed to Logan County on Sunday, May 3, was changed to a Yell County case late Monday afternoon, May 4.

Logan County was also attributed a third case of the virus later in the week, with Booneville Mayor Jerry Wilkins stating he was notified it was in the city.

The Logan County Emergency Management office, through its Facebook account, announced it had been informed of the death of a county resident on May 3.

On May 4 Logan County Judge Ray Gack noted there had been come confusion as to whether the victim of the virus lived in Logan or Yell County. The determination at that time was that the person resided in Logan County.

Apparently that confusion led to the misclassification of the deceased’s resience.

Following Governor Asa Hutchinson’s daily press briefing on May 4, the ADH updated its online map tracking cases in the state and in doing so they lowered from three to two the total number of positive cases in Logan County, with two cases also considered recoveries.

That update also changed Yell County’s totals from five to six positive cases, with three recoveries, and one death, where there previously was none.

As of Monday morning the county has has 166 negative tests.