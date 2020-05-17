LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas doesn't expect to pull back its plans to reopen the state as part of the first phase of lifting restrictions despite recent triple-digit increases in new coronavirus cases, according to officials.

The state Health Department reported 97 new coronavirus cases on Friday. That followed increases earlier in the week of more than 100 cases each on Tuesday and Thursday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

"Obviously you can envision some theoretical opportunity in the future that there's an outbreak that is all over the state that you've got to retrench and do something different and tighten it up more, but with the information I have, the trajectory that we're going, with the confidence level that we have, I don't expect anything like that to happen," Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.

Arkansas' first phase of reopening placed limits on seating capacity in restaurants and required face coverings for staff and customers. The second phase would increase seating availability and open bars. Phase three would be normal operations.

The state was expected to make an announcement on Monday regarding the reopening of bars, Hutchinson said.

The Health Department said Friday that at least 4,463 people in Arkansas have tested positive for the coronavirus. The true number is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Ninety-eight people in the state have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.