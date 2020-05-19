A new scholarship program launched Wednesday by the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith will provide $1,000 in financial aid for all eligible incoming transfer students.

Students eligible for the new Helping Hand Transfer Scholarship must have completed 12 credit hours and have at least a combined 2.5 grade point average at their previous institution(s).

“UAFS’s quality, affordability and in-demand degrees have always made it an attractive choice for transfer students,” said Lee Krehbiel, vice chancellor for Student Affairs at UAFS. “The uncertainty of the past few months has many students considering their university options. This scholarship will help relieve the financial pressure that can result from changing institutions and allow students more flexibility.”

The new scholarship will automatically be awarded to all first-time transfer students who meet the credit hour and GPA criteria and is renewable for up to three years, offering these students a total of $3,000.

Transfer students also have the opportunity to apply for the Transfer Achievement and Phi Theta Kappa Transfer scholarships. These merit scholarships provide a higher level of financial support.

The Transfer Achievement Scholarship provides $3,000 a year for tuition and fees and is renewable for up to three years for a total of $9,000. The Phi Theta Kappa Transfer Scholarship provides $4,000 a year for tuition and fees and is renewable for two years for a total of $8,000.

These merit scholarships require at least 48 credit hours prior to transferring and a GPA of at least 3.0 and are not stackable with the Helping Hand scholarship. The deadline for applying for the merit scholarships is July 1, 2020.

UAFS enrolled more than 300 transfer students this academic year, a number it hopes to raise for the 2020 Fall semester with the help of these new awards.

Additional criteria details on these and other transfer scholarships are available at admissions.uafs.edu/financial-aid/transfer or by contacting the UAFS Office of Financial Aid by email at finaid@uafs.edu.