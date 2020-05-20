The Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas are offering three scholarships to assist rural nurses with continuing education and training that supports the unique health needs of Arkansas farmers.

One nurse each from western Arkansas, central Arkansas and eastern Arkansas will be awarded a full scholarship for the AgriSafe Nurse Scholar program. The program covers all costs with no additional expenses for the nurse or employer, according to the news release.

The program consists of 18 hours of online, distance learning utilizing lectures, interactive question and answer sessions and group discussions.

The course must be completed before Nov. 13 and topics include: Integration of ag health into a medical practice, special populations (youth, older adults, veterans, immigrant and migrant workers); zoonotic diseases, chemical/pesticide exposure, personal protective equipment and skin disorders.

“Agriculture is a diverse industry and occurs in some of the more remote parts of the country,” according to the release.”The risks and occupational exposures associated with farming and ranching are often not familiar to healthcare workers in rural communities. Nurses are the frontline of rural community healthcare which is why Farm Credit is offering three scholarships to nurses to receive training through the AgriSafe Nurse Scholar program.”

Scholarship recipients will be selected by the Agrisafe Nurse Scholarship program. Interested nurses can find application instructions at ARFarmCredit.com. Details: https://learning.agrisafe.org.