During Friday’s daily press briefing, Gov. Asa Hutchinson shared graphs that showed a second spike in Arkansas cases of COVID-19 with the highest number of active cases at 1,470.

The national unemployment rate is approximately 14% while Arkansas only has an 10.2% rate as of April. Hutchinson expressed hope that, since Arkansas is in the process of people going back to work, that number will be even lower in May.

There are currently around 102,000 Arkansans who are unemployed and Hutchinson said he believes that number is on the way down.

As of Friday, there were 5,612 positive tests of COVID-19 in the state. The number of hospitalized was down to 81 while the number of deaths was up to 113. Only 14 of those hospitalizations are on a ventilator.

Both hospitalizations and the seven-day average have reached a second peak that is not as high as the first, while active cases have reached an all-time high.

According to Hutchinson, testing is going well and has reached 51,275 of the 60,000 goal for the month of May. The positivity rate has remained below the 10% the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) views as concerning.

In total, there have been over 102,000 tests in the state of Arkansas. On Friday, Health Secretary Nate Smith reported a 4.4% positivity rate.

While expressing his pleasure of how well testing and contact tracing is going in Arkansas, Hutchinson said residents need to “continue to be careful, practice our social distancing.”

Smith also announced that restrictions were lifted for surgeries, but they would still require testing 48 to 72 hours prior to surgery.

Several trails are now open, for a complete list, residents can go to naturalheritage.com.

Hutchinson urged those returning to work to maintain social distance or wear a mask in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The mindset Hutchinson encouraged is one of “how can we open and do business and be safe at the same time.”

When asked about absentee voting for November, Hutchinson stated that it was too earl to make a decision.

Smith discussed the holiday weekend and reminded people to enjoy the long weekend, but to keep in mind that there is still a virus out there.