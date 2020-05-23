At the plaintiff’s request, Saline County Circuit Judge Grisham Phillips on May 8 dismissed a lawsuit against Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association.

Property owner Gene Garner, who filed a 201-page complaint against the POA on Jan. 28, 2019, contended that protective covenants adopted in April 2018 violated state law by exceeding the corporation’s authority to amend, modify or revoke protective covenants.

The 119-page protective covenants document replaced 3 pages, but contained many existing requirements of the POA Architectural Control Committee and the permits and inspections department.

The lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, meaning that it could be re-filed.

In response to an email, Garner discussed why he decided to cancel his legal complaint.

“After our recent Board of Directors election I decided to cancel my complaint challenging the unrecorded CMP restrictive covenants. Following are some of the reasons:

“The backlog in the Arkansas court system and the COVID-19 disruption of everything, convinced me the lawsuit could take months if not years to be adjudicated. At my age, time is the most important metric.

“Even more important was the reality that I now trusted the majority of directors to ‘do the right thing.’”

Garner said new board directors echoed his sentiments when it came to the Village’s fiscal problems, and repeated Village developer Cooper Community Inc.’s “call for a new openness and access to our books and records and they wanted to rescind the CMP covenants. They seemed to want the same things I wanted,” he said.

“I knew a lawsuit hanging over their heads would only complicate their lives, cost us more in legal fees and make a difficult job even harder. There are too many problems that have to be solved in our Village and I think the new board will need as much support as we can give them.

“I hope to help in any way I can and I know canceling my complaint was the reasonable first step,” Garner concluded.

Last Wednesday, the board nullified the April 2018 protective covenants.