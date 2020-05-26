A dock on Tuesday morning was dislodged and caught under a pedestrian bridge over Lee Creek in Van Buren.

The bridge on Tuesday morning was lodged beneath Old Pevehouse Bridge beneath Rena Road. The owner had secured the dock after 11 a.m. Tuesday and was going to move it back to its original location once water levels receded, said Crawford County Emergency Management Director Brad Thomas.

The homeowner had installed the dock on Lee Creek a few weeks ago before high waters broke it loose, Thomas said.