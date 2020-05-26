In order to commemorate Memorial Day and honor fallen Arkansas veterans, Gov. Asa Hutchinson joined members of the Arkansas National Guard and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Nate Todd at the Arkansas National Cemetery to lay wreaths for each branch of the armed services.

After an invocation, Razorback Wing Little Rock performed a flyover of a PT-22 World War II aircraft.

With an empty chair to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action and gold star families present, the ceremony provided a socially distant opportunity to honor the fallen and those who lost loved ones.

Members of each branch of the armed services laid wreaths for the fallen from Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and Coast Guard. This concluded with Hutchinson, Major General Kendall Penn and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Col. Nate Todd laying a wreath for all Arkansas Veterans who died in service of America.

Hutchinson thanked Penn and Todd for their service to America and veterans. The governor noted that they honor veterans each year and serve them every day.

"We are gathering in a difficult and confusing time in world history," said Hutchinson referring to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor shared how proud he was of the Arkansas National Guard for keeping the service going while many other states canceled.

Hutchinson spoke to the sacrifice of all veterans by stating, "without their sacrifice, our world would be totally different today" and continuing that they "pushed back against the night."

In recalling General George Washington’s leadership during the Revolutionary War, Hutchinson pointed out that Washington called for only Americans to stand guard speaking to those who "understood freedom in the depths of their soul."

According to Hutchinson, COVID-19 is the new enemy that America must face with the same response of strength and resilience of character.

Hutchinson concluded by referencing a picture of a football game at Grant Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, during the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic. Those in the stands were wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing while still enjoying the game.

The governor finished by stating that Americans must "replace fear with action, common sense, and compassion."