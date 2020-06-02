Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Beat the Heat Annual Fan Drive Friday, June 5, through Tuesday, June 30. The agency conducts its fan drive to provide fans to elderly or disabled residents.

Area Agency will hold the fan drive in the 10 counties it serves — Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Grant, Lincoln and Jefferson. All donations will remain in their designated county, according to a news release.

People interested in donating a fan or an air conditioner, should call the agency. For an applicant to receive a fan, the person must be disabled or 60 years old or older. If they received a fan last year, they may not be eligible to receive one this year.

To receive a fan, the applicant’s name will be placed on a list waiting list. An agency staff member or the coordinator will notify the applicant about the date and time the fan may be picked up.

Fans will be distributed in July. When picking up fans, participants must wear masks and social distancing will be observed.

Distributing of the fans will depend on the number of fans received. Applicants will be asked to present their ID and their award letter from the Social Security office or Department of Human Services.

If Area Agency receives air conditioners, an applicant may request one. The person must have a doctor’s statement with a written diagnosis, their ID and award letter.

For more information, contact Carolyn Ferguson, officer of access services; or Pauline Jones, information/assistant specialist, at Area Agency, 870-543-6300 or 1-800-264-3260. Details: www.aaasea.org.