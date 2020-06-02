The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., reopened its galleries to the public June 2 to a limited capacity. The center has implemented safety guidelines, including limiting visitors to no more than 10 at a time.

All visitors (excluding ages 10 and younger) are required to wear masks, according to a news release. ASC will close at 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 3 p.m. Saturdays to allow staff an extra hour to clean and sanitize the space.

ASC EVENTS

“Meet the Curator” Q & A with Chrystal Seawood—5-6 p.m. Thursday, June 4 (Facebook Live)

ASC Curator Chaney Jewell will lead a Q & A with artist Chrystal Seawood at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 4, on Facebook Live at facebook.com/asc701.

Participants are urged to join the Arts & Science Center on Thursdays for “Meet the Curator.” Follow ASC on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for an insider look into the museum, its collection, and how ASC exhibitions are created. The “Meet the Curator” series is made possible by a grant from the Harold S. Seabrook Charitable Trust and the Kline Family Foundation.

Live@5: Virtual Performances —Platinum Hitz, 5-6 p.m. Friday, June 19 (Facebook Live)

The Arts & Science Center is taking its live music series Live@5 online from 5-6 p.m. Friday, June 19. R&B band Platinum Hitz will perform old school and slow jams that blend into a solid, soulful and bluesy sound, according to the release.

Performances will livestream at facebook.com/asc701, and a virtual donation box will be available for those wishing to contribute. Donations will go toward supporting ASC’s programming. Live@5 is sponsored by M.K. Distributors Inc.

Second Saturday Family FunDay: “Very Hungry Worry Monsters”— 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13 (Facebook and Instagram)

Make your own “worry monster” — based on the children’s book “Very Hungry Worry Monsters” — is June’s Family FunDay event.

Visitors may pick up a free kit in the ASC front entrance breezeway from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 12. They can then follow an online tutorial with ASC Public Programs Coordinator Shakeelah Rahmaan at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, on Facebook.com/asc701 and Instagram.com/asc701.

ASC offers hands-on arts and science activities from the second Saturday of every month. Activities are always free and led by visiting artists, art educators, and ASC staff. This event is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate office of the Arkansas Community Foundation, Inc.

VIRTUAL SUMMER CAMPS

The Arts & Science Center will host virtual summer camps. For more information and to sign up, go to asc701.org/2020-summer-camps, email mhoward@asc701.org or call 870-536-3375. Scholarship applications are also available on the website. Details: srahmaan@asc701.org.

Slam Poetry Camp (ages 10-17) — 1-2 p.m. June 15-19; $75

Author, playwright and spoken-word artist Chris James will work with students on creating their own slam poetry. Using activities, including ideas and examples from his book “Joe Got Flow,” students will learn how to write, perform, and critique their own poems. ASC intends to create an educational experience for students that will not only assist in strengthening their reading and writing abilities, but also introduce an entirely new way to express themselves. This camp is supported in part by a grant from the Arkansas Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Theatre Camp (ages 12-17) — 11 a.m.-noon June 15-26; $100

ASC Theatre Education Coordinator Lindsey Collins will teach students the importance of stage makeup. Through virtual instructions, students will learn how to match skin tone, the shapes of the face, and how those shapes affect everything done with makeup to create highlight and shadow. Students will learn blending, basic corrective makeup, and safety and hygiene. Corrective stage makeup application techniques will also be practiced along with applying stage makeup. This camp will culminate with a video of the students applying their makeup designs on themselves.

Theatre Jr. Camp (ages 7-11) — 10-10:30 a.m. June 22-26; $50

Students will explore popular stories through drama, music, and movement with ASC Theatre Education Coordinator Lindsey Collins. Students will practice creativity and innovation as they improve their skills in performance.

“One Million Strong: A Photographic Tribute of the Million Man March by Roderick Terry”

“One Million Strong: A Photographic Tribute of the Million Man March by Roderick Terry” exhibition can be viewed virtually at asc701.org/virtual-exhibitions or in person in the Kennedy Gallery through Sept. 19.

The exhibition celebrates black men from all over America who, on Oct. 16, 1995, came together in Washington, D.C., at the Million Man March. Photographer Roderick Terry captured the excitement and jubilance during this massive and peaceful demonstration. Terry is a Pine Bluff native and Dollarway High School graduate.

The physical exhibition is on view until Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. This exhibition is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

Pine Bluff High School Annual Art Exhibition (Online)

ASC’s annual exhibition of Pine Bluff High School students’ artwork has gone virtual. Art by 18 PBHS students can be viewed at ASC’s website at asc701.org/virtual-exhibitions.

Artists include Artiea Allen, Aiyana Arnold, Quinton Battles, Cason Blunt, Latavia Burrell, Zakiya Dean, Jameisha Donson, Elizabeth Duncan, Tyler Foots, Kalan Gardner, Rosalyn James, Terry Jasper, Tilton Rhodes, Aaliyha Shavers, Jayla Spellman, Grace Swygert, Kendahl Taylor and Dreion Thomas.

PBHS art teacher Shalisha Thomas has worked to develop these young artists’ potential and curated the show. The exhibition is sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co.

Details: asc701.org/covid-19-visitor-info.