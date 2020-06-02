White Hall Family physician, Mark Ramiro, MD, is a new member of the Arkansas Medical Society (AMS) Board of Trustees, according to a news release.

Ramiro will represent residents of Ashley, Chicot, Desha, Drew, Jefferson, and Lincoln counties on the board. He will work alongside physicians from across the state to protect the interest of patients and improve the health of all Arkansans, according to the release.

“Dr. Ramiro will work to continue the medical society’s mission of improving Arkansas health care through legislation, education, and the day-to-day support of patients and medical practices,” according to the release. “Significant legislative advances for Arkansas patients and physicians supported by AMS in the past include: establishing a statewide trauma system, passage of the Clean Indoor Air Act, funding tobacco prevention and cessation programs, funding cancer research, providing vision screening in schools, and protecting an Arkansan’s right to choose their physician through ‘Any Willing Provider’ legislation.”