The Pine Bluff Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating two older people. Police didn’t say if the cases were related.

Missing are 70-year-old Eddye Wilson and 57-year-old Tony Bishop, according to news releases.

Wilson has dementia and she was last seen wearing a peach robe around the area of 2800 W. 40th Ave. She is about 5’3” and is around 200 pounds. It is believed she crawled out of her bedroom window Tuesday (June 2) morning.

Bishop is 6’1” and is about 150 pounds. He also wears glasses. He was last seen by family members on March 30 in the area of Utah Street. Bishop suffers from depression and is known to frequent the towns of Altheimer and Sherrill, according to the news release.

Anyone with any information on either person is asked to contact the police department detective division at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300. Information can also be shared via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pinebluff.pbpd/