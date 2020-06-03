The city of Pine Bluff will host a Census Roundup to promote the 2020 Census from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 6, in the parking lot of Skateland Skating Rink, 3214 Old Warren Road.

Citizens will be able to drive to the parking lot and complete the census in their vehicles. WiFi and Google Chromebooks, provided by the Pine Bluff School District, will be available or people may use their own devices to complete the census questionnaire. Tables will also be set up for walk-ups.

Citizens will receive water bottles and other incentives donated by the U.S. Census and will also receive face masks. If citizens have completed the census already, they are encouraged to invite friends and families who have not. Public health safety measures will be implemented throughout the roundup to protect against COVID-19.

Individuals may also visit www.my2020census.gov to complete the census. Details: Census Chairwoman, Mary Liddell, 870-643-2383.