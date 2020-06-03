The Arkansas State Police issued a silver alert for 70-year-old Eddye Wilson of Pine Bluff, who’s been missing since June 2. The Pine Bluff Police Department requested activation of the alert.

Wilson is described as a black female, with red-brown hair, brown eyes and about 206 pounds. She stands at 5’3”, according to the news release.

She has dementia and was last seen wearing a peach robe around the area of 2806 W. 40th Ave. It is believed she crawled out of her bedroom window early June 2.

The point of contact for additional information is Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant, 870-730-2090.