The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N Alumni, Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Chapter, will hold its monthly meeting via conference call at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 9. The primary call-in number is 978-990-5000 and participant access code is 803130#

The decision to hold the conference call was based on the information, guidelines and recommendations about COVID-19, according to a news release.

The agenda will include committee reports and updates on proposed activities for the 2020 Calendar year. Also, Robert Carr, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at UAPB, will provide an update on the university’s plans for the 2020-2021 academic year. All members and prospective members are encouraged to participate.