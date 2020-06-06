The buildup and training of American, British and Canadian troops had been going on for months, yet the German High Command still wasn’t sure where the Allied forces would attempt to breach the wall of defenses along the French coast. Generally, the thinking was it would occur at the Pas-de-Calais, but Adolph Hitler and his Generals couldn’t know for sure.

The invasion was set for June 5, 1944, but the weather was so terrible, Supreme Allied Commander General Dwight D. Eisenhower postponed the invasion for June 6. This helped the invasion to be a total surprise to the German forces in Normandy because they didn’t think anyone would be foolish to try a cross-channel invasion in such rough seas.

Termed “Operation Overload,” in one day, the Allies landed 175,000 men and their equipment along the Calvados coast in Normandy. Additionally, 50,000 vehicles (tanks, jeeps, etc.) were brought to the coast aboard 5,333 ships and given air cover by 11,000 planes of various types. That night, elements of the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions had dropped behind the beachheads to cut off anticipated German counterattacks.

The many miles of beaches were broken down into sectors. At Omaha, the bloodiest of all with 2,400 dead, wounded or missing, the U.S. Army’s 29th and 1st Infantry Divisions would land. At Utah beach the U.S. 4th Infantry Division would move in. In between was Point-Du-Hoc, where the 2nd Ranger Battalion was assigned the difficult job of scaling 100 foot high cliffs to take out 6 German big guns, that, as things turned out, weren’t there (the guns had been moved inland and were soon taken out by these Rangers who had been decimated during the advance up the cliffs and inland as the fight rolled on). The Brits and Canadians would land on beaches to the west; the British at Sword and Gold beach and the Canadians at Juno beach.

According to the Stephan Ambrose masterpiece, “D-Day June 6, 1944: The Climatic Battle of World War II,” the average infantryman was 26 years old, weighed 144 pounds and was five feet eight inches tall; half were high school graduates, 1 in 10 had attended college. The morning of June 6, President Roosevelt led the nation is prayer, calling those young warriors “the pride of our nation.”

Facing the men were many guns, some pre-sighted on the beaches. Germans were firing at them from trenches, as well as above the bluffs behind the sandy beaches. From fixed gun emplacements the Germans poured in cannon, machine gun and rifle fire on the troops as they disembarked from their landing craft. Many were shot and killed before they set foot on the beaches. Many others drowned. Back in Illinois, before I did those hundreds of veteran oral histories in Hot Springs Village, I interviewed several D-Day veterans. In fact, the first 3 I ever did were a part of Omaha beach and Point-Du-Hoc. A group of 8 of them would meet once a month in St. Charles, Illinois, and called themselves “The Beach Boys.” They shared with me the time when they were invited to the opening of the movie, “Saving Private Ryan.” When it was over, they said, they just sat there, remembering the terrible landings and the war that followed. I asked them if the beginning of the movie, which shows the D-Day landing, was accurate in their opinion. I think it was Jim Taff, 2nd Ranger Battalion, that said to me, “Yes it was. It had everything but the smell.”

It took until late July for the Allies to break through at St. Lo, which was pulverized by bombing, and thus began the liberation of Western Europe. Now, 76 years later, the vast majority of those brave men are gone. Those who remain can still remember their buddies, their actions, the death and destruction. Let us remember them on this day and thank them for their undaunted courage in the face of overwhelming odds on that French coastline.