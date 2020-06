Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) will give free drive-thru testing for COVID-19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Altheimer.

JCCSI will provide drive thru testing on the parking lot of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 510 E. 2nd St., Altheimer. Drivers should enter from Division Street. Participants don’t have to show symptoms to be tested, according to a news release.

Free lunch will be provided for the first 100 people who are tested. Details: 870-766-8411.