The victim of a homicide at Pine Bluff on June 5 was identified as 45-year-old Corey Walker of Little Rock, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department and Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley.

Police are investigating the shooting that left Walker dead. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Larch Street in reference to gunshots around 8 a.m. June 5.

Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle that had struck a pole and Walker was found inside the vehicle, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a news release.

This is the city’s 13th homicide. Recent homicides included: James Williams Jr., 43, who died May 23; Jeremy Thompson, 20, who died May 20; and Elvis Kendal, 38, who died May 4.

There was no suspect information or motive on the latest homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300. Also, there is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects. Information can also be shared via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pinebluff.pbpd/