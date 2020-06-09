The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host an online Caregivers Alzheimer’s Support Group Meeting from 11 a.m. until noon Monday, June 15, on Zoom.

The topic will be “Effective Communication Strategies” and the presenter will be Tonya Boyce, faith outreach representative for the Alzheimer’s Association Arkansas Chapter, according to a news release.

Interested people are invited to join the discussion over Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/98065937795?pwd=cjJrMjIxR0NLbGE0SDV2cEIwUXlnZz09.

Use Meeting ID: 980 6593 7795. Password: 799508. Telephone Number:

+13126266799,,98065937795#,,1#,799508# US (Chicago.)

+19292056099,,98065937795#,,1#,799508# US (New York.)

Those who plan to join or for more details, should call Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, 870-543-6300.