Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces the establishment of the Law Enforcement Task Force on June 9. Members include Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, civic leaders, community activists and law enforcement officials in Arkansas, according to a news release.

Hutchinson created the task force to advance the state of Law Enforcement in Arkansas, according to the release.

The Associated Press reported that Hutchinson created the panel in response to days of protests in Arkansas and nationwide over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

“The task force is being created to study and analyze the best practices and procedures for recruiting, training, and maintaining law enforcement officers in Arkansas. The task force will make recommendations to the Governor on enhancing trust between law enforcement and communities, and improvements or changes needed to enhance the profession of law enforcement to ensure compliance with standards,” according to the release.

The task force will make its final recommendations to Hutchinson by Dec. 31. Their work will be concluded upon submission of that final report.

“This is not going to be a static task force,” Hutchinson said. “It’s going to be dynamic. It’s going to be listening to the community. It’s going to be addressing the serious issues that we’ve seen reflected across the country.”

The task force includes:

Chairman Fred Weatherspoon, deputy director of the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy; members Percy Wilburn, vice chairman of Arkansas Commission of Law Enforcement Standards and Training; Jami Cook, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety; Shirley Washington, Mayor of Pine Bluff; James Sanders, Mayor of Blytheville; Tim Helder, Sheriff of Washington County; Scott Hamilton, chief executive officer and president of Urban League of the State of Arkansas; Rosa Velasquez, Arkansas United; KenDrell Collins, assistant federal public defender; Bob McMahan, Arkansas Office of Prosecutor Coordinator; Jimmy Warren, citizen activist, Conway; Emma Davis, citizen activist, Van Buren; Tim Campbell, citizen activist, Little Rock; Layla Holloway, citizen activist, Van Buren;

Representatives from Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police, Arkansas Sheriff’s Association, Arkansas Black Mayor’s Association, Arkansas State Police; and additional citizens as the governor deems necessary.