The Pine Bluff Arsenal will host two virtual public workshops about the Pine Bluff Arsenal Compatible Use Study.

The sessions will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, and Thursday, June 18. Advanced registration is required at tinyurl.com/PBACUSJune 16 or tinyurl.com/PBACUSJune 18, according to a news release.

“The Pine Bluff Arsenal Compatible Use Study is a collaborative planning effort between Jefferson County, the City of White Hall, the City of Pine Bluff, Pine Bluff Arsenal, and other local and regional stakeholders to identify and assess compatibility issues between Pine Bluff Arsenal and the surrounding communities,” according to the study’s website at http://www.pbarsenalstudy.com/

The City of White Hall hosted the first workshop Feb. 5 at the White Hall City Council Chambers, according to the website.

“During the workshop, participants were given an overview of what the CUS (Compatible Use Study) is, how it is being developed, and the stakeholders involved. Participants were also encouraged to ask questions and provide their input on any compatibility issues they would like to see addressed in the study. This was done through an interactive, real-time audience participation questionnaire, and by filling out comment cards,” according to the website.

“A series of informational boards were displayed at the workshop to provide a snapshot of the communities involved in the study (the City of White Hall, City of Pine Bluff, and Jefferson County), current economic and demographic trends, and information on the military activities, mission, and economic benefit within the study area,” according to the website.

Residents are invited to participate, according to the news release.

“Why should you attend? To preserve the economic catalyst, job opportunities and military readiness of the Pine Bluff Arsenal; if you live, work or recreate near the Pine Bluff Arsenal; to learn how the Pine Bluff Arsenal operations may affect your property; to learn how activity on your property may affect the Arsenal,” according to the release.

Details: http://www.pbarsenalstudy.com or Larry E. Wright, P.E., at arsenal_cus@att.net or City of White Hall at 870-247-2399.