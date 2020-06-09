The June 5 shooting death of Corey Walker has been ruled a suicide, according to a June 9 news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

“On Friday June 5, 2020, the Pine Bluff Police Department reported investigating a homicide in the 100 block of Larch Street around 8 a.m. Forty four-year-old Corey Walker was found inside of a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body. The body was sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy. It was determined from the autopsy that the wounds were self inflicted and the death has been ruled a suicide,” according to the news release.