Urban Renewal Agency board to meet

The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center Banquet Hall. Details: Commission Chair Jimmy Dill, 870-536-4943, or Executive Director Maurice Taggart, at 870-209-0323.

SEAEDD board announces meeting

The board of directors of the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District (SEAEDD) will meet at noon Thursday, June 11, at the Sheridan High School cafeteria, according to a news release. The session will begin with lunch.

There will be a brief CEO meeting after the board meeting followed by the Southeast Arkansas Regional Solid Waste Management Board meeting. Details: SEAEDD, 870-536-1971.

Dallas County Solid Waste Board meets

The Dallas County Solid Waste Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, June 15. Details: County Judge Clark Brent, 870-352-3371.

EOC board to meet by phone

The Pine Bluff Jefferson County Economic Opportunities Commission/Central Delta Community Action Agency (PBJCEOC/CDCAA) will hold its board of directors meeting by teleconference.

The call will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18. To join the call, dial 1-501-399-4980. For the pin number, call 870-536-0046, ext. 109.