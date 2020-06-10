House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will hand out food in a drive-thru session Monday, June 15, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. or until the 200 food boxes are gone.

The monthly distribution will continue in this method amid COVID-19, according to a news release.

House of Bread is committed to social distancing guidelines and everyone is asked to wear masks.

Traffic will be guided to the church from the area of Fifth Avenue and State Street, proceeding west down Fifth Avenue and will be directed into a 3-stall driveway at the old Bank of America teller windows. Main Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues will be closed.

Participants will stay in their vehicles while the volunteers load their food supply. If there is more than one family per car, each family (no more than three) will be issued a ticket upon checking in, according to the news release.

Current customers only need to present their ID. Their food supply will be loaded in the back seat or trunk of the vehicle. New customers should come by the church early on Sunday, June 14, to complete a registration form to be in the count of the 200 minimum boxes that are prepared. New customers can also go online to download the registration form at www.houseofbreadark.org.

To volunteer, donate or for details, call 870-872-2196, email houseofbread0894@sbcglobal.net or visit www.houseofbreadark.org.