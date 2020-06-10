An online petition to remove the Confederate soldier statue from the Sebastian County Courthouse lawn passed 1,000 names signed shortly after noon Tuesday.

The petition states:

"The Fort Smith Confederate Monument is a sculpture erected in 1903 at the Sebastian County Courthouse in Fort Smith (Sebastian County) by the Varina Jefferson Davis Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) to commemorate local men who served in the Confederate army during the Civil War.

"This structure is post-war, and was erected as a political statement in the time of Jim Crow.

"As citizens of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the U.S., that want to see our cities grow and prosper, we should be open and welcoming to all people. This statue is a clear and present ode to the values of the Confederacy that we do not share."

The petition goes on to note that South’s secession from the United States was done "in order to keep their right to own human beings as slaves is a treasonous act that we cannot abide."

"We can choose this moment to remove this divisive structure and send the message that we do not in any way, support racial and societal divides," the petition adds.

This petition follows protests worldwide in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In Bristol, United Kingdom, protesters threw a statue of a slave trader into the harbor. Richmond, Va., is set to move a statue of General Robert E. Lee.

The statue at the Sebastian County courthouse is a monument to "Our Confederate Dead" and was built by the Varina Jefferson Davis chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy.

"My main concern is, where does this lead?" said Joey McCutchen, a Fort Smith attorney representing the local United Daughters of the Confederacy chapter. "Are we going to start taking down monuments like the Jefferson Memorial, or the Washington Monument? You can't erase history. You have to learn from it ...We all recognized that it (slavery) was wrong, but very few Southerners owned slaves."

Arkansas initially voted to remain in the Union, but eventually became the ninth state to join the Confederacy less than three decades after it gained statehood.

This particular statue received an ordinance from the city to be erected on Feb. 16, 1903. This ordinance states that the plot the statue is on should be for no other purpose in perpetuity.

Since that ordinance, there have been several agreements between the city of Fort Smith and Sebastian County as to who is responsible for the upkeep of the courthouse, which includes the statue.

The Sebastian County Clerk responded Monday that her office had not received any requests to remove the statue. Fort Smith Mayor George McGill did not have a statement as of Tuesday afternoon.

Times Record editor John Lovett and reporter A. Drew Smith contributed to this report.