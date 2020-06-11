ARVAC, Inc. will issue commodities at Head Start, located at 200 West Academy, in Paris, on Monday, June 15, from 4 until 7 p.m. for eligible households.

This issue will be a drive-through.

Applicants will need to bring total household income, number in household and Social Security card. All persons that have a "Blue Card" must bring it in order to receive commodities. Listed are the income guidelines, family size and monthly income below:

Family Monthly

Size Income

1 $1,354

2 $1,832

3 $2,311

4 $2,790

5 $3,269

6 $3,748

7 $4,227

8 $4,705

Add $479 for each additional family member. Persons are asked to bring a sack to carry commodities in.

Please do not arrive more than 15 minutes before time for you to pick up your commodities.

You cannot pick up commodities for more than two households. Giving information is voluntary. Rules for acceptance and participation in the program are the same for everyone without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, age, sex, or handicap.

If you have any questions, please contact Kelley Reames in the Logan County ARVAC offices in Paris on Monday, Wednesday or Thursday at 963-6325 or in Booneville on Tuesdays at 675-3429.