Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) is planning its second free drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in Jefferson County. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 13, testing will be held at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Altheimer. A free lunch will be given to the first 100 participants, according to a news release.

During the first event, held May 30, JCCS staff conducted 200 tests on parking lot D of the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff also hosted testing that day.

On June 13, JCCSI, in partnership with Community Health Centers of Arkansas (CHCA), will offer free COVID-19 testing on the parking lot of New Hope church at Altheimer, 510 E. Second St. Drivers must enter from Division Street and will remain in their vehicles throughout the testing process, according to the release.

“JCCSI has a dedicated medical team to provide community members free drive-thru testing,” according to the release. “The testing is open to everyone and participants do not need to be exhibiting symptoms to get tested.”

On May 30, JCCSI planned to offer tests until late afternoon, however they had to leave early because so many people showed up, according to the release.

“Clearly there’s a need for testing in this area,” said Sandra Brown, chief executive officer of JCCSI. “We had planned to stay until 4 p.m. but we ran out of tests before 1 p.m. It’s so important for all our communities to be tested so I’m glad that JCCSI can help make that happen in some of our underserved areas.”

JCCSI operates seven clinics in Jefferson and Pulaski counties.

“The mission of JCCSI is to provide high quality, accessible primary healthcare and social services to all patients, especially to vulnerable and special populations, such as the homeless and individuals living with HIV/AIDS,” according to the release.

Details: JCCSI Altheimer Center, 870-766-8411.