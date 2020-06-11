The Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club voted to provide bingo gifts to three local nursing homes after realizing the importance of playing bingo to nursing home residents, according to a news release.

Nancy Rosen, Margaret Thomas, and Warna Turner took bingo prizes to the Villages of General Baptist Health Care West, Arkansas Convalescent Center and Trinity Medical Center a few months ago.

Heart-N-Hands EHC decided to make this effort their main community service project for 2019-2020, according to the release.

Items were collected at the Heart-N-Hands monthly club meetings. Items included jewelry, T-shirts, purses, socks and note pads. Two Christmas trees were set up and decorated with homemade ornaments. Several club members also assisted residents in playing bingo.

