Registration is available for the 25th annual Norma Lampert Memorial Lupus Springers 5K Race and Walk to End Lupus. The virtual race will begin Saturday, June 20, according to a news release from the Lupus Foundation of Arkansas Inc.

People can participate any date and at any time from 8 a.m. Saturday, June 20, to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27. Participants should submit their photo and information at lupusarkhs@direclynx.net by 5 p.m. June 27.

The entry fee is $35, which includes mailing a T-shirt to participants after June 27. Participants should add an additional $2.50 for T-shirts over X-large.

“We have a few prizes which were donated prior to the COVID-19 crisis. Please spread the word about this Virtual Lupus 5K Race and Walk to End Lupus,” according to the release.

Those who registered for the original race should contact the agency if they are going to be a part of this event. They are not required to pay an additional fee. Contact the organizers at lupusarkhs@direclynx.net.

Sponsors include Mountain Harbor Resort & Spa; Mr. and Mrs. Larry Polk, Mena, Ark.; Albemarle Foundation; Brady Mountain Resort; Richard Braley, M.D. – Eye Clinic; Leroy and Jamesetta Smith; and Mae Robinson. Donors include Mountain Valley Water, Buckstaff Baths, Crackle Barrel Restaurant, McClard’s BBQ and Pirates Cove Adventure Golf.

Tax deductible donations may also be at www.lupus-arkansas.com.

“Thank you to all of the frontliners on the COVID-19 crisis,” a spokesman said.

Online registration for the virutal race is available at www.lupus—arkansas.com. Details: Jamesetta Smith, president, Lupus Foundation of Arkansas Inc., lupusarkhs@direclynx.net or 501-525-9380.