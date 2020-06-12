The community is invited to join the Arkansas Fair Housing Commission at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, via Microsoft Teams for a live 2020 FOCUS Tour Meeting.

The series of online events features Executive Director Leon Jones Jr. who will lead an open discussion with an overview of fair housing, why fair housing is important and how people can help, according to a news release.

The 2020 FOCUS Tour is designed to gather information, provide education, and produce tangible information on the fair housing/fair lending needs of the state of Arkansas in an effort to affirmatively further fair housing statewide.

“Advance Economic Opportunity is Goal 1 in HUD’s FY 2018-2022 Strategic Plan,” according to the release. “Housing and community development efforts must address a complex network of individual, social, economic, and environmental factors in order to promote more diverse, inclusive communities and improve the sustainability of neighborhoods, communities, and regions.”

Arkansans are invited to participate in a housing assessment and share ideas on how the commission creates sustainable communities that are inclusive, free from discrimination, and have affordable housing.

Interested participants may find the June 17 FOCUS Microsoft Teams link at:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_Yjg5MGFkZjktZDMwNS00NWZjLWIyNjMtNmVjZmE0NTgzMmMx%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%225ec1d8f0-cb62-4000-b327-8e63b0547048%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22cb367f81-9674-46ea-ae65-443008bd009b%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d .