Two staff members at the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce are continuing their education goals with plans to help local businesses, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Lynette Bloomberg, the Chamber director, started her doctoral studies in May through Grand Canyon University. She is pursuing a Ph.D. in general psychology with an emphasis in industrial and organizational psychology.

Mandy Owens, Chamber event coordinator and a professional community and economic developer (PCED), has started working on a second degree at Southeast Arkansas College. She will transfer credits toward a bachelor’s degree in industrial and organizational leadership.

Both programs focus on methods for improving company performance, organizational culture and employee retention, according to the newsletter.