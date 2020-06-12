Special to The Commercial

Dallas County Quorum Court members will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the Dallas County Courthouse at Fordyce. The agenda includes the hospital report, according to a news release from County Judge Clark Brent. Details: 870-352-3371.