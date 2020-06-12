Explore Pine Bluff announces the Pine Bluff Virtual Blues and Summer Sessions. The series began June 11 with the legendary bluesman Bobby Rush. The next session will be from 7-8 p.m. June 25 featuring DJ XL and from 7-8 p.m. June 26 with Rod Clemmons.

“Ready to let go of some of stress? Want some good live music and stories about Pine Bluff that you can watch in the comfort of your home or office? Check out this summer series airing every 2nd and 4th Thursday and Friday this summer hosted by the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Alliance and Explore Pine Bluff,” according to a news release.

“One night of deejaying and the other night of the best artists with Pine Bluff-roots (most of whom live around the country) performing through a live feed will be served up just for you,” according to a news release.

Pine Bluff’s cultural history is filled with sounds of Arkansas Delta music.

“It is one of richest places of musical creation and innovation anywhere serving as the birth home, residence, or place of distinction for jazz/blues/soul/gospel greats like Sippie Wallace, Big Bill Broonzy, J. Mayo Williams, George Thomas, Elmore James, Sam Cooke, Vernon Garrett, Charles Brown, Cedell Davis, Miles Davis, Clark Terry, Smokie Norful and others,” according Explore Pine Bluff’s website.

Explore Pine Bluff invites listeners to enjoy the Pine Bluff Virtual Blues and Soul Summer Sets.

“Listeners can kick back and enjoy an hour of the best in Blues and Southern Soul deejaying one night and an hour of live Blues and soul music from incredible Pine Bluff-affiliated artists the next night. While many of these Delta artists are scattered across the U.S., they’ve got the Pine Bluff area in their hearts and they will be telling stories about growing up in the Delta while performing,” according to the website.

Musical artists include: Bobby Rush, Rod Clemmons, Rachel “Brick” Fields, James “Taildragger” Jones, Joe Pitts, Karen Wolfe and Jimmy Logan.

Details: visit https://www.explorepinebluff.com/summersets.