First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will offer free supplies and information during a COVID-19 Community Assistance project from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 20.

People may drive through and receive supplies including gloves, masks, sanitizers and thermometers, according to a news release.

Representatives will also be on site to assist people with the loss of income and insurance, emergency assistance food program, and information for patients with cancer or other diagnoses, according to the release.

Elder Aaron Withers is First Trinity’s pastor. Marie King is the COVID-19 grant coordinator.