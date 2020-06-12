Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the state appointments July 11, including residents in Southeast Arkansas. Appointments include:

Doyle Ray, Pine Bluff, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Appointment expires February 12, 2023. Reappointment.

Dr. Charles Mabry, Pine Bluff, to the Trauma Advisory Council. Appointment expires July 1, 2022. Reappointment.

James Rawls, Hampton, to the Ouachita River Commission. Appointment expires September 1, 2026. Reappointment.

David Haak, Texarkana, to the Arkansas Waterways Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2022. Replaces Ken Cowling.

Adrienne Woods, Rogers, to the State Board of Education. Appointment expires June 30, 2026. Replaces Chad Pekron.

Drew Craft, Jonesboro, to the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Board. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Replaces Bill DeClerk.

Jaycob McMillan, Roland, to the Advisory Committee on Petroleum Storage Tanks. Appointment expires December 31, 2023. Reappointment.

David Campbell, Timbo, to the Stone County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace for District 2. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Larry Gammill.

Debora McGrew, Hot Springs, to the Garland County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace for District 12. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Richard McGrew.

Sam Stuckey, Clarkedale, to the State Plant Board. Appointment expires March 17, 2022. Reappointment.

Ronald Rispoli, Russellville, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Licensing Board. Appointment expires April 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Russell Carlisle, Jr., Fort Smith, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Licensing Board. Appointment expires April 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Jim Holub, North Little Rock, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Licensing Board. Appointment expires April 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Jerry Christie, Nashville, to the Arkansas Beef Council. Appointment expires March 30, 2023. Replaces Gary Patton.

Jeremy Miller, Huntsville, to the Arkansas Beef Council. Appointment expires March 30, 2023. Replaces Gene Pharr.

Keith Sloan, Swifton, to the Old State House Commission. Appointment expires March 19, 2023. Replaces John Roberts.

Brian Reed, Jonesboro, to the Board of Visitors for the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts. Appointment expires January 14, 2027. Reappointment.

Leroy Wilkerson, Pocahontas, to the Randolph County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace for District 1. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Brock Burgess.

Nick Fowler, Glenwood, to the Auctioneer’s Licensing Board. Appointment expires April 15, 2024. Reappointment.

Lisa Miller, Bryant, to the Auctioneer’s Licensing Board. Appointment expires April 15, 2024. Reappointment.

Russell Hensley, Clinton, to the Van Buren County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace for District 5. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Gary Linn.

Justin Brazeal, Conway, to the Arkansas State Occupational Therapy Examining Committee. Appointment expires March 1, 2023. Replaces Cathy Acre.

Kyle Jones, Russellville, to the Arkansas State Occupational Therapy Examining Committee. Appointment expires March 1, 2022. Replaces Rita Qualls.

Brooke Bradford, Shirley, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Appointment expires February 12, 2023. New Position.

Erin Franks, Benton, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Appointment expires February 12, 2023. Replaces Misty Pitman.

Sam Harris, Damascus, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Appointment expires February 12, 2023. Replaces Clayton Sorrells.

Mayor Paul Wellenberger, Fairfield Bay, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Appointment expires February 12, 2023. Reappointment.

Jensyn Hallett, Little Rock, to the Minority and Women-Owned Business Advisory Committee. Appointment expires April 30, 2025. Replaces Rudy Ortiz.

Dr. Zac Roe, Little Rock, to the Trauma Advisory Council. Appointment expires July 1, 2022. Replaces Dr. Jonathon Palmer.

Dr. Benjamin Davis, Little Rock, to the Trauma Advisory Council. Appointment expires July 1, 2022. Replaces Dr. Michael Pollock.

Mike Williamson, Russellville, to the Trauma Advisory Council. Appointment expires July 1, 2022. Replaces Keith Edmonds.

John Gray, Nashville, to the Trauma Advisory Council. Appointment expires July 1, 2021. Reappointment.

Dr. Jerrilyn Jones, Little Rock, to the Trauma Advisory Council. Appointment expires July 1, 2020. Replaces Janet Curry.