The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will temporarily close one lane of the Highway 63/79 bridge across Emmett Sanders Lock and Dam from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, June 16-17.

The purpose is to perform a routine bridge inspection. Flaggers will be positioned at each end of the dam to direct traffic. The closure has been coordinated with local emergency and law enforcement agencies, according to a news release.

“If you are traveling in this area please obey the flaggers, and drive cautiously around equipment and work crews. Travelers should plan alternate routes and allow extra time to reach their destinations,” according to the release.

The Corps of Engineers’ Pine Bluff Site Office regrets any inconvenience the work may cause. Details: Pine Bluff Site Office, 870-534-0451.

Recreation information is available at www.swl.usace.army.mil, at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace, and www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock.