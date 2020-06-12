The University of Arkansas at Little Rock announces its spring 2020 Chancellor’s List, recognizing nearly 900 students with superior academic performance, including Southeast Arkansas residents. Recipients must earn at least nine credit hours and have at least a 3.9 grade point average.

Chancellor’s List locals include:

Arica Allen of Sheridan,Taylor Allen of Pine Bluff, Nicholas Austin of Pine Bluff, Cherisa Baughman of Pine Bluff, David Beavers of Pine Bluff, Anna Bolding of Leola, Erin Clement of Pine Bluff, Cailee Cochran of Jefferson, Laquanda Cook of Pine Bluff, Diego Corcoles of Star City,

Brian Cummings of Pine Bluff,Justin Dady of White Hall,Debra Deshazier of Pine Bluff,Dereck Dill of Grady,De’Ondrea Everett of Pine Bluff,Brittany Fugate of Rison,Michael Gibson of White Hall,Tacarra Goodwin of Pine Bluff,Ashlyn Graves of Rison,Rachael Hicks of Monticello,Ashton Hill of Sheridan,

Myles Jolly of Pine Bluff,Ashley Keesee of Prattsville,Travis Kennedy of Sheridan,Brittney Laws of Pine Bluff, Tiffany Lott of Sheridan,

Josie Nix of Redfield,Lauren Nowlin of Redfield,Jessica Ponder of De Witt,Beverly Rodgers of Arkansas City, Charles Rodgers of Pine Bluff,Morgan Smith of White Hall,Gage Taylor of White Hall,Justin Williams of Pine Bluff and Cassidy Wrinkle of White Hall.