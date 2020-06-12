The Southeast Arkansas Workforce Development Board will meet in-person on Wednesday, June 17, at the Star City Civic Center at Star City.

Committee meetings will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the full board will convene at noon, according to a news release from Eddie Thomas, director of Workforce Development.

Safety precautions will be in place aligned with social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.) Attendees will be screened upon entry and are asked to wear face masks.

Board members are encouraged to attend in person if possible, yet video/teleconferencing options will be made available to the board and to the general public, in compliance with Arkansas’ Freedom of Information laws concerning public meetings. Board members who cannot attend in-person or virtually are encouraged to submit a proxy.

To gain access to a committee meeting and/or the full board meeting, send an email request to eddie.thomas@southeastarkansas.org.

Details: Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District, 870-536-1971.