Kanesha Adams recently joined The Generator as its education programs coordinator, according to a news release. The Generator, an innovation hub, is a project of Go Forward Pine Bluff.

“Ms. Adams, as education programs coordinator, will be responsible for developing, coordinating, delivering, implementing, and evaluating The Generator’s education programs, including being the EAST Facilitator,” said Mildred J. Franco, executive director at The Generator. “We will be focusing on under-served communities in the City of Pine Bluff, Jefferson County, and surrounding areas, and schools in Pine Bluff, while being open to everyone in the community interested in our programs.”

Adams is a Ph.D. student in the educational leadership department at the University of Alabama. An educator, advocate and business owner, Adams is from Pine Bluff and graduated in 2009 from Watson Chapel High School, according to the release.

She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where she studied criminal justice and sociology. Adams received her Master of Science in Education Psychology from Oklahoma State University, where she attended as a McNair Scholar. She also has a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Arkansas.

She taught for two years with Teach for America. She is currently an Emerging Leader in Arkansas’ inaugural cohort for the New Leaders Council where she is receiving hands-on support for her upcoming educational startup, EduScape Room. EduScape was also selected to participate in the Winrock 2020 Delta I-Fund Accelerator, which has given her additional resources to grow and advance her entrepreneurial skills, according to the release.

A small business owner, she considers herself a social entrepreneur. She opened Kolorful Kreations in 2017 as a T-shirt printing company. She has since expanded it to custom keepsakes for all occasions and has been able to serve students across the state with her signature products “Purpose Packages” and “Meaningful Messages Dog Tags.”

GFPB seeks to increase the revenues of the city, retain population, relocate population, and attract tourism and consumers. Its goal is to establish the necessary working relationships to move Pine Bluff forward. Details: www.goforwardpb.org.

The mission of The Generator is to empower makers, dreamers, and doers that generate a thriving and inclusive community by providing space, tools, and programs to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship. Details: Mildred Franco at francomildred@goforwardpb.org.