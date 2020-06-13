The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• BROOKLYN’S CHILDCARE CENTER, 1201 University Drive. Date of inspection June 9. Observation: Observed food residue in cooler. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of food residues. Observation: No current health permit posted. Corrective Action: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.

• COMMUNITY SERVICE OFFICE-ST.PETERS, 1515 S. State St. Date of inspection June 9. No hot water available throughout establishment. Hot water should be available. Not in operation during time of inspection. Food is catered through Pine Bluff School District when the Head Start is open. Utensils and food containers are sent back to the school district to clean every day.

• LUCKY’S CAFE LLC, 310 E. Fifth Ave. Date of inspection June 9. Observed raw pork and beef being stored above vegetable soup in refrigerator. Raw meats should be stored below ready to eat foods. Raw meats were moved below vegetable soup during inspection. Observed damaged or missing ceiling tiles in kitchen. Damaged or missing ceiling tiles should be replaced. Observed light bulbs in the kitchen that are not properly shielded. Light bulbs should have protective shielding.

• SHIPLEY DONUTS, 6000 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection June 9. Observed a box of single service items in storage area stored on the floor. Items must be stored at least 6 inches above the floor to prevent contamination.

• ST PETER SATURDAY SOUP KITCHEN, 207 E. 16th Ave. Date of inspection June 9. Observed several ready to eat food items in the refrigerator date marked and held for more than 7 days. Ready to eat food prepared on site or opened commercial containers held for more than 24 hours should be date marked and discarded after 7 days. Food out of date was discarded during inspection. Reach in refrigerator is unclean and needs to be cleaned.

• COLONIAL STEAK HOUSE, 111 W. Eighth Ave. Date of inspection June 8. Single service items observed in establishment being reused. Single service containers should not be reused. Some cabinets in kitchen are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• RICK’S QUICK STOP, 6000 W. Barraque St. Date of inspection June 8. Observed raw beef being stored on top of tartar sauce. Raw beef should be stored below ready-to-eat foods. Raw beef was placed at the bottom of the refrigerator during inspection. Observed diced chicken and beef fajita mix being cooled on the counter top. Cool foods by the following methods: (1) Placing food in shallow pans; (2) Separating food into smaller thinner portions; (3) Using rapid chill cooling equipment; (4) Stirring the food in a container placed in an ice water bath; (5) Using containers that facilitate heat transfer; (6) Adding ice as an ingredient; or (7) Any other method that can effectively accomplish cooling in accordance with time and temperature criteria. Observed broken seals on pizza prep and sandwich prep coolers doors. Seals should be replaced.

• BUD ROBINSON AUCTION, 3707 Rhinehart Road. Date of inspection June 5. Observation: Facility lacks [internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer]. Corrective Action: Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. Thermometer was placed in refrigerator during time of inspection.

• HAZEL STREET FOOD MART, 2201 W. 17th Ave. Date of inspection June 5. No soap observed at hand washing sink. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each hand-washing sink. Observed containers of product and food residue in the hand washing sink. A hand washing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than hand washing. No paper towels observed at hand washing sink. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each hand-washing sink in food preparation, toilet and ware-washing areas. Diced tomatoes (53 degrees F) in the prep area, turkey (45 degrees F) and chicken (44 degrees F) in front cooler, diced tomatoes (44 degrees F) and whole onion (45 degrees F) in walk in cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed gyro meat sitting on counter top to thaw. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Food shall be thawed (A) Under refrigeration that maintains the FOOD temperature at 41°F or less, (B) Completely submerged under running water 70°F or less with enough velocity to float off loose particles down the drain and maintains the food above 41°F, or (C) as part of the cooking process. Observed single service containers being stored face up. Single service items must be stored to prevent contamination. Observed visible debris on ceiling vents. The physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair.

• PIZZA HUT, 2711 S. Hazel St., Suite B, 720 W. 20th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection June 5. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered in kitchen when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Floors in establishment, especially under equipment and shelves and in walk in cooler and freezer, are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• SUBWAY, 5401 S. Olive St., Suite 400. Date of inspection June 5. Observed onions stored directly on the floor. Food must be stored at least six (inches) above the floor to be compliance with established regulations.

• DOTTIES ON THE MEZZANINE, P.O. BOX 7009. Date of inspection June 4. Greens (84 degrees F) and mashed potatoes (85 degrees F) in prep area are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135.0°F or above, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Greens and mashed potatoes were reheated during inspection to above 165 degrees F.

• SHIPLEY DONUTS, 1300 S. Main St. Date of inspection June 4. Time not being properly kept on food items being stored out of temperature. Time should be properly kept on items using time as a public health control and food items should be discarded after 4 hours. Time was placed on food items being stored out of temperature. Observed used wiping cloths being stored on counter tops during inspection.Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food Establishment.

• SR QUICK MART INC., 5001 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection June 4. Observation: Observed counter top unclean. Nonfood contact surfaces shall cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of food residues. Observed trash cans food residue not in continuous use being stored uncovered. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered while not in continuous use. No current health permit posted. Corrective Action: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.

• UNIQUE CAKES BY MISS MARGARET, 214 W. Barraque St. Date of inspection June 4. Permit has expired. It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law. Permit was paid online during inspection.

• MINI MART, 1110 W. Sixth Ave. Date of inspection June 3. No soap provided at hand washing sink in restroom or kitchen. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder, or bar) at each hand washing sink. No paper towels observed at hand washing sink in restroom or kitchen. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated air drying device at each hand-washing sink in food preparation, toilet and ware-washing areas. Observed container of seasoning not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in establishment must be identified with the common name of the food.

• SIMPLEE’S BARBEQUE, 700 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection June 3. Jalapenos (48 degrees F) and barbecue sauce (46 degrees F) in front prep cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Jalapenos and barbecue sauce were discarded during inspection.

• THUNDER LANES Address: 1600 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection June 3. Observed a bulk container of sugar in the refrigerator not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in establishment must be identified with the common name of the food.