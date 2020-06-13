Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded in the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

Michael D. Gilliard, 57, and Jenise Blake, 53, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 8.

Clifton Dawayne Brown, 20, and Breanna Dorikastine Peal, 19, both of Pine Bluff,recorded June 5.

Eric Karr Johnson, 49, and Maxine Renea Stepps, 47, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 5.

James Arthur Lee, 50, and Brittnay S. Jackson, 31, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 8.

Kenneth Terrell Goodwin Jr., 24, and La’Kyia Renea Brown, 23, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 11.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office:

Robin Cline v. Calvin Cline, granted June 2.

Ethany Perkins v. Robert Perkins, granted June 8.

Sylvia Spencer v. Robert Spencer, granted June 4.

Cecial Caldwell-Cannon v. Matthew Cannon, granted June 2.

Bryan James v. Jamie James, granted June 4.

Tyrone Henderson v. Mercedez Henderson, granted June 8.

Monica Oneal v. Sean Oneal, granted June 8.