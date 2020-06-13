Arkansas County

Clear The Wires Inc. was incorporated by Briar Sollars, 59 Thigpen Road, DeWitt, June 4, 2020.

Brawley Transportation LLC was incorporated by Woody Brawley, 1606 Granvue Drive, Stuttgart, June 4, 2020.

Selr Investment Properties LLC was incorporated by Tom Russell, 414 W Maxwell St., DeWitt, June 2, 2020.

Triple A Country Gossip LLC was incorporated by Heather Looper, 925 Yoder Road, Stuttgart, June 1, 2020.

Bradley County

1704 Ar-160 Hermitage LLC was incorporated by Joy Lawrence, 322 U.S. 63 S, Warren, June 5, 2020.

Overwatch Investments LLC was incorporated by Joy Lawrence, 322 U.S. 63 S, Warren, June 5, 2020.

Freeway Stores Ar LLC was incorporated by Pritpal Gulri, 401 N. Martin St., Warren, June 1, 2020.

Cleveland County

Twisted Mule Mercantile Inc. was incorporated by Tonya Dedman, 3570 Moores Church Road, Rison, June 3, 2020.

JD Septic Services LLC was incorporated by Joshua J. Dardenne, 1360 White Oak Bluff Road, Rison, June 2, 2020.

Desha County

G&B All In One Lawn Service LLC was incorporated by Malcolm Berry, 203 Edwards St., Dumas, May 31, 2020.

Drew County

K&E Anderson Holdings Inc. was incorporated by Kalvin Anderson, 2253 Barkada Road, Monticello, June 4, 2020.

Drew Benton Developers LLC was incorporated by Feroz D. Patel, 480 Highway 425 N, Monticello, June 1, 2020.

Kanderson Holdings LLC was incorporated by Kalvin Anderson, 2253 Barkada Road, Monticello, June 4, 2020.

The Glittery Glitz Chic LLC was incorporated by Denetta Johnson, 151 Sunset Village, Monticello, June 3, 2020.

The Jaerenee Way LLC was incorporated by Ashley Lewis, 141 Market St., #611, Monticello, June 2, 2020.

Weevil Fan Rentals LLC was incorporated by Grant Pace, 115 Greenhill Newhope Road, Wilmar, June 2, 2020.

Grant County

The Sunroom LLC was incorporated by Jana Kamryn Stane, 5596 Highway 167 S, Sheridan, June 2, 2020.

Jefferson County

Agape Apparel Co. LLC was incorporated by Aubreyonna Lashay Gatewood, 1005 Rosswood Colony Drive, Pine Bluff, June 1, 2020.

Brandy Healthy Choice’s LLC was incorporated by Brandy L. Emerson, 1703 Sherman St., Pine Bluff, June 5, 2020.

Camden Food Mart LLC was incorporated by Yeasmin N. Khan, 3110 Camden Road, Pine Bluff, June 4, 2020.

Jwtl Farm LLC was incorporated by John Jay Wesson, 5804 Hampton Parkway, Pine Bluff, June 4, 2020.

Lavi & Avnis Fashion LLC was incorporated by Kimberly R. Smith, 2410 Belle Meade Drive, Pine Bluff, June 3, 2020.

Liquid Vanities LLC was incorporated by Shequita Miller, 3228 Wheeler Chapel Road, Pine Bluff, June 5, 2020.

Serenity Space LLC was incorporated by Renice Lamar Davis, 39 Nottingham Lane, Pine Bluff, June 1, 2020.

TCS Cleaning Services Limited Liability Company was incorporated by Tristan Shavalia Craig Sr., 1 Longmeadow, Pine Bluff, June 2, 2020.

Toggle LLC was incorporated by Britton Stice, 2625 S. Linden St., Pine Bluff, June 5, 2020.

Wonderfit Limited Liability Company was incorporated by Carlawana Jones-Richardson, 1303 W. 26th Ave., Pine Bluff, June 3, 2020.

Lincoln County

S2 Mill & Custom Wood Works LLC was incorporated by Samuel Thomas McGhee, 3730 Highway 212 W, Star City, June 6, 2020.