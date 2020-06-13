The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas Meals on Wheels program is serving hot grab-and-go meals at the Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave., between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. weekdays. Registered participants may pick up meals at the center. Due to COVID-19, the center will remain closed for activities until further notice, according to a news release.

Strachota Senior Center menus include:

Monday, June 15 — Salisbury beef, brown gravy, country potatoes, French green beans, dinner roll, carnival cookie and milk.

Tuesday, June 16 — Chicken marsala, garlic and red pepper pena pasta, mixed vegetables, fruited gelatin, white bread and milk.

Wednesday, June 17 — Grilled pork patty, mushroom gravy, buttermilk potatoes, diced carrots, strawberry swirl pudding and milk.

THURSDAY, June 18 — Roast beef with gravy, whipped potatoes, green peas, white bread, oatmeal apple square and milk.

FRIDAY, June 19 — Father’s Day Lunch — Pork patty, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and carrots, wheat roll, Arkansas mud pudding and milk.

Details: Area Agency, 870-543-6300.