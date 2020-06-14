Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Thursday that Arkansas public schools will be returning to the classroom in the fall, but Catholic schools have more concerns than just safety.

While safety of the students remain the priority, leaders of Catholic schools expressed concern that some families would not be able to return due to financial circumstances.

Trinity Junior High in Fort Smith has set up a plan to return to on-campus schooling in the fall. Trinity has also adjusted public access to buildings during the summer and will be screening everyone who comes on campus.

In a recent Center for Education Reform (CER) webinar, Jeanne Allen spoke to Paul Escala of the Los Angeles Diocese and Tom Carroll of the Boston Diocese to discuss what the next school year would look like.

In Los Angeles, the diocese acted quickly and distributed over 20,000 iPads to students when schools closed in order to enable online learning. This step was helped by the fact there was already a level of technology within the classrooms. Escala expects this will continue in the fall in the form of hybrid learning to enable social distancing within the classroom.

Escala took the opportunity to share how important Catholic schools were in his life. As the son of a single mother, Escala understood the privilege it was to attend a Catholic school and was grateful for the opportunity his mother worked to give him.

He called education “the great equalizer” and stated that “not providing that equalizer undermines the American Dream.”

According to Escala, public schools do not provide this equalizer because the quality of school is based on the zip code in which a person lives. Catholic schools, on the other hand, offer quality education for all who attend, he said.

Escala stated that Catholic schools are forced to do more with less because many students are on financial assistance. He also pointed out that they are not set to receive funding from the CARES Act due to their status as privately funded.

Carroll focused his presentation on the financial aspect of students and their families.

According to Carroll, 10% of Catholic schools in Boston are set to close as a result of COVID-19.

Carroll stated that their government funding comes in the form of scholarships and when families do not receive those scholarships, they are unable to attend. Another reason for families not being able to return is that many parents lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19 and to not have the income to pay for their children’s education.

In order to maintain their current funding, both Carroll and Escala encouraged parents to speak to their representatives and tell them the importance of being able to choose where their child goes to school.