City of Pine Bluff plans Census event June 20

The city of Pine Bluff will host another 2020 Census event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, on the parking lot of the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative, 912 W. Sixth Ave.

This will be the city’s fifth roundup to promote the census, according to the news release.

Citizens will be able to drive to the parking lot and complete the census in their vehicles. WiFi and Google chromebooks, provided by the Pine Bluff School District, will be available. They may connect to the WiFi on their own devices or use chromebooks to complete the census questionnaire. Tables will also be set-up for walk-ups.

Participants will receive sack lunches, water bottles, snacks and other incentives donated by the U.S. Census Bureau and Optimist Club of Pine Bluff. If citizens have completed the census prior to the roundup, they are encouraged to invite friends and families that have not.

Public health safety measures will be implemented throughout the roundup to protect against COVID-19. Citizens will receive free face masks and gloves.

The 2020 Census is also available online at http://www.my2020census.gov. Details: Mary Liddell, Pine Bluff Complete Count Census chairwoman, 870-643 - 2383.