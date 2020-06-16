The University of Arkansas at Little Rock announces students who have made the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. The Dean’s List recognized nearly 1,800 students with superior academic performances. Honorees must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain a minimum 3.5 grade point average, according to a news release.

Southeast Arkansas residents who made the Dean’s List include:

Jeffery Arnold of Rison, Kelly Arreola of Pine Bluff, Nicholas Austin of Pine Bluff,Zackery Austin of Pine Bluff,Jayla Avery of Pine Bluff,Cherisa Baughman of Pine Bluff,Anna Bolding of Leola,Jamie Bumpass of Jefferson,Allison Carpenter of Pine Bluff,Cailee Cochran of Jefferson,Diego Corcoles of Star City,

Briana Cox of Sheridan,Debra Deshazier of Pine Bluff,Desiree Dixon of Pine Bluff,Kira Earnest of White Hall,Brittany Gailey of Pine Bluff,Tacarra Goodwin of Pine Bluff,Ashlyn Graves of Rison,Laurell Hall of Pine Bluff,Terrell Handley of Monticello,LaDestiny Hawkins of White Hall,Kaitlyn James of Pine Bluff,

Jayla Jefferson of White Hall,Travis Kennedy of Sheridan,Kaneia Langel of Pine Bluff,Jorden Mangum of Redfield,Samantha Martin of Pine Bluff, Kelsea Mcgee of DeWitt,Lia Nelson of Pine Bluff,Josie Nix of Redfield,Sarah Oakley of Jefferson,Blakeley Pinegar of Sheridan,Amber Poss of White Hall,Charles Rodgers of Pine Bluff, Zaire Rose of White Hall,Tammy Shelton of Pine Bluff,

Gage Taylor of White Hall,Korinne Thomas of Pine Bluff,Kathryn Thornton of Sheridan,Cassidy Wrinkle of White Hall,Erin Clement of Pine Bluff, Myles Jolly of Pine Bluff,Shalin Kennedy of White Hall,De’Ondrea Everett of Pine Bluff,Beverly Rodgers of Arkansas City,

Rachael Hicks of Monticello,Qumarria Rochelle of Monticello,Brittany Fugate of Rison,Noemi Garcia Garcia of Wilmar,Ashley Keesee of Prattsville, Alyssa Davis of Sheridan,Evola Henley of Sheridan,Ashton Hill of Sheridan,Logan Shoap of Sherrill,

Richard Aaron of Stuttgart,Christian Arreola of Pine Bluff,MaKayla Corbitt of Redfield,Dereck Dill of Grady,Chris Fischer of Sheridan,

Michael Gibson of White Hall,Nicholas Helms of Prattsville,Aryion Jordan of Dermott,Tiffany Lott of Sheridan,Derrick Lucas of Lake Village,Derek Raiford of Little Rock,Maria Romero Vitela of Monticello,Meranda Scott of DeWitt,

Bee Thao of Sheridan,David Beavers of Pine Bluff,Justin Dady of White Hall,Bryan Fendley of Monticello,Daniel Ferguson of Monticello,Austin Hopper of New Edinburg,Johnie Jones of Pine Bluff,Denzel Mayo of Stuttgart,Lauren Nowlin of Redfield,Harlan Pennington of Redfield,Dylan Plumlee of Pine Bluff,Luke Smith of Redfield,Arica Allen of Sheridan,Taylor Allen of Pine Bluff,Tiffany Burkes of Pine Bluff,

Laquanda Cook of Pine Bluff,Brian Cummings of Pine Bluff,Kiauna Esquivel of DeWitt,Serenity Jones of Lake Village Kyra Kelly of Pine Bluff, Brittney Laws of Pine Bluff,Kaitlin Simpson of Monticello,Jordan Wallis of Poyen,Kendaydria Watkins of Eudora,Justin Williams of Pine Bluff.