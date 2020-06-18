The Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department will reopen the Bloom Tennis Center, 2101 S. Hickory St., to the public Tuesday, July 7.

Tennis lessons will be held every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 5:30–7 p.m. for youth and adults, according to a news release from Trudy Redus, parks and recreation assistant director.

“We are excited to reopen some of our non-contact amenities so the community can safely enjoy the parks,” according to the release. “We have modified operations at Bloom Tennis Center with strict guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is our top priority to take precautions to ensure the health and safety of park guests, visitors and the community.”

The center will use assistance and guidance of the United States Tennis Association (USTA) and adherence to the guidelines and precautions of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the state of Arkansas to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For details on Bloom Tennis Center and summer programs, contact Trudy Redus at Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation, 870-536-0920 or saracenlanding@att.net.