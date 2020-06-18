Pine Bluff Fire Chief Shauwn Howell announced the promotion of Engineer Hayley Moorehead from the rank of firefighter.

A four-year veteran of the Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services, she is also a nationally certified emergency medical technician, according to a June 18 news release.

She began her career with the fire department on Sept. 21, 2015. A 2007 graduate of Watson Chapel High School, Moorehead has attended the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff as well as Southeast Arkansas College.

Moorehead sings on the praise team, is a youth choir director, as well as assistant drummer for New Community Church at Pine Bluff.

She is the mother of 9-year-old son Hayden Celestine, and the daughter of John and Kim Moorehead. She has six siblings and four nieces and nephews, according to the release.