A Juneteenth Commemoration and Justice Rally will be held from 7-8:46 p.m. Friday, June 19, in Regional Park at the Amphitheater.

The observance is a collaboration between Social Justice Activists and the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department, according to a news release.

Due to concerns of COVID 19, organizers ask that people bring their lawn chairs and sit outside their cars and wear masks. There will be a sound system so all can hear.

“During the event, 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence will be observed in memory of George Floyd and others who have been murdered at the hands of police,” according to the release. “We are asking people to bring their rally signs and are welcome to dress in cultural attire.”

In addition, organizers will be issuing a Juneteenth Challenge to attendees which will provide opportunities for meaningful participation for the next 19 days in honor of the spirit of Juneteenth.

For details or a copy of the program, contact event coordinator, Kymara Seals 501-940-3467.