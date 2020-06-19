The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce has cancelled Business Expo for 2020 and plans to host the event Thursday, May 6, 2021, according to the Chamber newsletter June 19.

The agency had tentatively planned to host the event Aug. 6 this year following the cancellation of the original date May 7, 2020, because of the pandemic.

“With the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic along with mandated restrictions in place for large indoor events, the Chamber has decided to cancel Business Expo for 2020,” according to the newsletter.

“This was a difficult decision to make, as Expo is a Chamber tradition as well as an opportunity for our businesses and organizations to network with the community. However, our first priority is always the safety and well-being of our patrons and staff. We hope you understand-and we hope you will join us at next year’s Expo,” according to the newsletter.

Details: Mandy Owens, mandy@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or 870-535-0110.